Farmers support a good cause on the golf course

Abbeycon was the winning team of the day.

The golfing community of Lusaka includes many people from the agricultural community and they all have one particular annual highlight: The corporate charity golf day organised by the DRCZ (Dutch Reformed Church of Zambia). This year it was held on 7 September at the Lusaka Golf Club.

This was the eleventh annual golf day and the participants and organisers were just as enthusiastic as during the first one. The spirit amongst the players was excellent, but the competition was fierce.

Liberty was the main sponsor and companies had the opportunity to sponsor the various holes. They could also showcase their products and services.

During the prize giving function afterwards, the players could relax and socialise over homemade dishes and desserts. Every player could take home an impressive prize as a token of appreciation.

The ProAgri-team who came 6th out of 36 teams, consisted of Willem van Zyl, Quintus Grobler, Brendan Graham and Christiaan Engelbrecht.
Munyinda Nambula, ProAgri Sales Consultant, was the man in charge at the ProAgri stand.
The Omnia team were the winners of a full page ad in ProAgri in the blind auction. Gert van der Walt, Kobus Smith, Gareth Taggart and Cuan Smith were very impressed with their prize.

Gert van der Walt from Omnia concentrated very hard to achieve that perfect put.

