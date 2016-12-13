Farm for profit with GIS

Successful and sustainable farming is all about maximising yield, keeping costs low and being a good steward of the land. In modern farming, one of the key aspects to maximising yield, is the ability of the farmer to effectively use information to make decisions about where and how resources are to be managed.

Having the right information at that right time in the right place greatly reduces risk and improves production! itGISworx has developed a cost effective and scalable cloud-based GIS solution that allows farmers to easily manage information to optimise farming operations and to increase profits.

What is GIS?

A GIS (Geographical Information System) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse and present data geographically, usually in the form of maps. It enables the farmer to make decisions based on accurate and relevant information. GIS applications are interactive tools that allow users to:

Store and analyse information collected from GPS devices (including smartphones and tablets), drones (fi tted with cameras) and satellites over time.

Update and edit information stored in the system such as soil types, pests and diseases, fertiliser prescriptions, yield, etc.

Share information with other users via the internet using web services.

Present the results of all these activities in the form of maps, reports and graphs.

“The ability of GIS technology to visually represent agricultural spaces and activities makes GIS an exceedingly suitable information management tool for farmers,” says Glenn Mullet, GIS Specialist at itGISworx.

Benefits of GIS for the farmer

The more farmers understand and manage the variables they have control over, the more profitable their operations become. GIS technology provides the type of functionality that increases understanding and control over these variables, allowing farmers to:

Monitor crop health by analysing satellite or drone imagery to identify area under distress that may be difficult to identify with the naked eye. Health monitoring information collected during farm walks can also be loaded into the system.

Manage input costs, such as labour, fuel, transportation, water, fertiliser, electricity, and seed by incorporating it into the system to track costs down to farm management zones.

Improve the management of pests and diseases by automating paper based scouting practices using electronic forms on mobile devices. Information captured in this way can be sent to the GIS platform in near real-time, improving operational effi ciencies.

Promptly deal with problems and incidents submitted to the GIS platform via mobile devices. These incidents can trigger an action request text message or e-mail to the responsible person for resolution.

Improve teamwork when the GIS is used as the centre of information with easy access via the internet. This will enhance communication and overall efficiency, as all employees have access to the same information. GIS technology even makes it easier to comply with international standards such as Global GAP, by providing the proper and accurate record keeping and reference systems as demanded by these standards.

There are numerous case studies demonstrating the tangible benefi ts of GIS in agriculture. For more information, please call Kobus Bester from itGISworx at 082-905-7590 or 086-122-2288, or send ane-mail to kobus@itgisworx.co.za. Also visit www.itgisworx.co.za.