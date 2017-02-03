ETG/Zambian Fertilizers Chemicals: Where the farmer feels at home

Once a farmer walks through our premises he feels at home, as all that a farmer needs from fertilisers, seeds and chemicals are available under one roof. With a supply chain that keeps growing significantly, our country-wide presence makes it very easy for farmers to access our pro-ducts and services at their doorstep.

Our store houses a number of pro-ducts, ranging from herbicides, insecticides and fungicides to foliar fertilisers. Each of these products serve a specific purpose in a farmer’s field and at a particular stage during growth of the farmer’s crops. To attain the best quality of produce and the desired yields as indicated by seed breeders, farmers need to apply different inputs and in the right amounts.

Herbicides are the most widely used class of chemicals accounting for more than 60% of all chemicals applied in the agriculture. Herbicide injury is caused by interrupting or stopping some important plant processes. In the category of pre-emergence herbicides, ETG offers Meto-clean, Chlor, Falcon, Blazer, Atra, and the BASF products Optil, Stomp Aqua and Frontier Optima. In addition BASF post-emergence products include Quick-zalafop, Sweep, Parasuper, Stellar Star, Basagran, and Focus Ultra.

Insecticides are the second most used class of chemicals in agriculture. These chemicals cause death to insect pests such as aphids, whiteflies, semi-looper, weevils, stinkbugs, Tuta, moths, stalk borers, cutworms, and leaf miners. They kill pests by means of stomach poisoning, respiratory poisoning, and nervous system poisoning. ETG chemicals in stock are Supra, Lambdex, Vos, Vita, Mectin, Supathion, Thunderplus, and Benzo Extra. BASF products in this category are Fastac and Regent.

Fungicides are a group of chemicals designed for disease prevention and control purposes in all crops. Their active ingredients determine the type of action they deliver and once the plant takes up the chemical either through the leaves or root system, the chemical begins to do its work internally. Fungicides can either arrest the disease-causing pathogen within the affected plant tissues or eradicate the pathogen completely. ETG chemicals in stock are Rova, Protect, Warrior, Twin, and Manco while BASF’s Opera is also available.

Understanding the mode of action of agro chemicals has been the essence of research to improve application methods in various agricultural practices, to overcome resistance problems and to explore toxicological properties. It also allows us to understand how it will affect plants in the case of accidental application or misuse.

Come to ETG/Zambian Fertilizers for all your field needs and concerns as our team of agronomist/crop consultants will be more than able to provide you with the best products and advice.

When farmers grow, we grow.