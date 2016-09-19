ETG and Zambian Fertilizers make soil science simple

Understanding plant nutrients ensures better fertilisation of your crops for better yields and more profits.

Plant nutrition is an extremely important aspect of crop production and it is also a highly complex science, but fortunately we have Zambian Fertilizer to teach us just what we need to know. Plants produce their own food through a process called photosynthesis.

This process is simply an ongoing reaction between sunlight, carbon dioxide and water to produce energy and oxygen. It takes place mainly in the leaves and it is here were the plant obtains what it needs to grow and produce what farmers require from it in terms of yield. Now, for a plant to reach the stage where it can independently photosynthesise, it needs other chemical elements from its surrounding environment.We call these elements nutrients.

Sixteen chemical elements are known to be important to a plant’s growth and survival. The sixteen chemical elements are divided into two main groups: nonmineral and mineral. Let us focus more on the mineral elements that plants need, which are mainly made available to them through fertilisation. The thirteen mineral nutrients coming from the soil are dissolved in water and absorbed through a plant’s roots. Sometimes, there are not sufficient quantities of these nutrients in the soil to promote healthy plant growth.

This is why many farmers and gardeners use fertilisers to add the lacking nutrients to the soil. The mineral nutrients are divided into two groups, namely macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients can be divided into two more groups, primary and secondary nutrients. The primary nutrients are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K). These major nutrients usually are depleted from the soil first because plants use large amounts for their growth and survival. The secondary nutrients are calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), and sulphur (S).

At Zambian Fertilizers we understand all the nutritional needs of field crops, vegetable crops, ornamentals and soil conditioners. Different crops need these nutrients in different quantities and utilise them at different stages. With this information known to us, we are able to blend different kinds of fertilisers to meet the different nutritional needs that each plant needs as we blend for crop specific needs. We blend to meet the plant needs and at the same time increase the plant yield through correct fertiliser type and application.

