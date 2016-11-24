ETG-Zambian fertilisers is a stone’s throw away

Being one of Zambia’s leading suppliers and distributors of agriculture input commodities, ETG-Zamfert has a wide distribution network that covers most parts of the country with depots in more than 23 locations throughout the country.

The supply chain covers the Southern, Lusaka, Central, Copper belt, Eastern and Northern provinces with each province having no fewer than three depots where products and services are accessible to farmers.

This chain of distribution and services makes it easier for small-scale farmers to obtain not only products, but also extension services for a team of qualified officers who are ready and mobile to assist all our farmers. This extended network includes regional managers who oversee the day to day activities and stock movements of the company in that particular province, while the depot managers provide information and products to the farmers at their depots.

The extension officers visit clients to provide advice and training on products and general farming principles. Quality products and streamlined extension services make ETG one of the most reliable partners for any farmer in all agricultural matters.

Call +260-974-772-838, or send an e-mail to sales.zam@etgworld.com to claim your share of ETG’s outstanding products and services.

Visit their helpful website at www.etgworld.com for more information.