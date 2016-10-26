ETG place the fertiliser elements where you need it

All plants need certain mineral nutrients to survive. These minerals occur naturally in the soil and are taken up from the soil by the roots of the plants. Most soils usually have enough of these minerals to keep plants healthy.

It is important to realise that some nutrients are gradually used up by plants, or are washed out of the soil, and need to be replaced to maintain optimal growth and appearance. The most common mineral nutrients that need replacing are Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K).

Fertilisers are manufactured mixtures of inorganic chemical products that contain N, P, K, and other necessary nutrients. They are applied to the soil to re-supply the soil with the proper amount of these nutrients.

The three numbers on the front of the fertiliser bag represent the percentage by weight of N, P and K in that particular mixture. These numbers are used to calculate how much of a particular fertiliser to apply at one time.

Looking at all the different elements and their roles in plant growth and performance, you will be able to see why each element should be carefully considered for better results to be achieved from any plant you grow.

