ETG offers the products, support and know-how to advance farmers

The exciting activities of a new farming season are taking shape in our beautiful country, Zambia. Wherever you go, you can see farmers bustling to get all their inputs right for another successful season. In this process all farmers are firmly supported by ETG Inputs Zambia Limited, a private sector company which provides agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and agro chemicals.

With a wide range of agro chemicals such as herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and grain protectors, ETG plays an important role in Zambia’s agricultural success, and regard themselves as an integral part of the farming community.

Apart from excellent products, they also provide expert advice and extension services to farmers across the country. ETG helps farmers to raise and protect their crops with the same care and caution as nurturing a child.

This is the reason why ETG came up with a variety of blended as well as soluble fertilisers to provide the best nutrition for every kind of crop and every soil condition.

Blended fertilisers include:

Crop specific

Soil specific

Lime enriched

Organic enriched

Moreover, ETG understands the fact that Zambia is divided into three agricultural regions, to wit:

Region 1, which includes the eastern, southern, and western provinces

Region 2, which includes central, northern and Muchinga province

Region 3, which includes Luapula, north western and western provinces

These regions have different soil types, therefore different fertilisers should be applied to ensure optimum production. ETG offers various crop specific fertilisers for all regions, as well as for different crop stages when the plants need different nutrients.

All the farmer needs to do, is visit one of the many ETG outlets all over the country. ETG can supply everything needed by a plant to grow well, including a variety of foliar fertilisers to correct deficiencies that can rob you of as much as 25% of your yield if not rectified in time.

ETG also provides herbicides that reduce labour and improve yields. These herbicides are also commonly known as weed killers. They are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants/weeds in the field. These herbicides come in two categories, namely:

Selective

Non selective

Selective herbicides are available for pre-emergence, post-emergence, and early post-emergence for specific crops.

The needs of small-scale farmers are met with the provision of herbicides and pesticides in smaller packs including 50 ml, 100 ml and up to 1 ℓ. The same applies to fungicides in quantities of 500 g up to 1 kg, including 250 g packets. All products are accompanied by free agronomical information and extension services.

ETG takes pride in growing and developing with farmers, and seeing how their products, services and advice help to advance farmers and the farming industry of Zambia, thereby helping to alleviate the poverty problem. Farmers are advised to take advantage from the FISP (Farmer input support programme) programme that has drastically improved the lives of many farmers already.

Feel free to visit ETG branches across the country for profitable crop production.