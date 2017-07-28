Danatrac supports all farmers all the way

“A real diehard is the New Holland Tractor in Mkushi which is still running after 20 years and they haven’t opened his engine yet. You will struggle to break a New Holland.”

These are the words of Brian West, Business Manager of Danatrac Limited, the New Holland agents in Zambia. Brian is very serious about these internationally renowned agricultural machines. Danatrac Ltd is a 100% local company and is one of seven divisions of the Dana Holdings Group. Danatrac Ltd became agents for New Holland in 2012 and initially started as a small enterprise with a limited variety of tractors on their floor.

However, today they offer the whole New Holland range, which includes implements, harvesters and tractors. Since the local market for the large machines such as harvesters is very small, they order it on request. New Holland has manufacturing plants all over the world, “but our strongest tractors come from India and they are also the best sellers in Zambia. Our 4×4 TT490 has a 67 kW engine and is priced between 30% and 40% under market trends. “Our most popular tractor is the 30 kW TT45 4×4 coming from India. Our 20 year old runner in Mkushi is one of them. They are unstoppable,” Brian says.

Financing opens doors

In June last year, Danatrac Limited launched a financial facility through Natsave Bank and the Public Services Micro Finance Company. “Now it is possible for farmers to purchase on loan from banks and pay instalments on their tractors and implements while they still have cash in hand to buy seed and fertiliser,” Brian says. Farmers are hesitant to support a supplier until he proves that he can stand the test of time.

Up to August last year, Danatrac Ltd had a tough time moving their stock, but from August up to December, they suddenly sold 47 units as confidence in the company increased. Since a combine harvester is an expensive machine and stands idly in the shed for most of the year, New Holland adapted their headers to harvest maize and soybeans with the same header. They also manage to keep the spillage to a minimum, which is quite impressive.

Empower the emerging market

Danatrac Limited enjoys the support of big commercial farmers who form the backbone of the economy, but according to Brian the future of big money is in the emerging agriculture. “If a

farmer starts to work ten hectares he can afford to buy into a TT45 New Holland 4×4 tractor with a plough, harrow and other entry level equipment.”

Arable land expands and the economy thrives, but the competition is strong out there. “Fortunately we have a good footing because farmers realise that we are here for the long run. The big problem in Africa is that people sell equipment and then disappear. This is not our way of doing business. We stand behind our clients by offering a good backup service to keep their machines going for many years. Danatrac Limited’s technicians drive 1 200 km to the north to service tractors. Service is ingrained in our philosophy and part and parcel of our system. Only through hard work shall we gain the support of small and medium scale farmers as well.”

Unstoppable equipment goes with unstoppable service. Contact Brian West at +26 (0)96-651-2375 or +26 (0)21-122-7672 or send an e-mail to brian.west@danagroup.co.zm.