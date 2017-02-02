Dalein Plaasbou modernises the Zambian pig industry

“Combining a modern piggery and tilapia farm on one site presented a unique opportunity and challenge.”

Pig farming is regarded as one of the most fragile agricultural operations in respect of biosecurity measures. If you decide to tackle such a delicate operation, you have to find the best specialists in the field with many years of expertise behind them to advise you.

Dalein Plaasbou celebrates their fortieth year of supplying the South African pig industry with high end designs and equipment. Recently they assisted Wangwa farms near Chisamba in creating a unique piggery. The 500 sow unit had to be designed in existing buildings with large tilapia ponds.

The manure handling facility had to be constructed to supply the tilapia ponds with either separated slurry or fresh water as needed. This facilitates growth of algae for the tilapia.

The dry pig manure from the separation unit is used as organic fertiliser for cost-effective crop farming. Dalein Plaasbou opted for fibreglass silos to reduce the decay of minerals and vitamins in delivered feed due to the lower internal temperature of the silos.

500 sow piggery

Due to the importance of biosecurity in modern piggeries, Wangwa is equipped with a state-of-the-art office/shower block, as well as a vehicle sterilisation spray booth. Strict biosecurity measures are vital to prevent the numerous diseases which might reduce the efficiency and profits of the piggery.

Dalein

Farrowing boxes with Rotecna adlib feeding balls allow the sow to perform at her maximum level and simplifies the management in farrowing houses. Adjustable
underfl oor heating creates a favourable environment for the piglets while
being economical to the farmer.

Dalein

Weaner and grower facilities make use of Dalein Plaasbou’s wet and dry feeders as well as plastic slatted floors to promote growth and reduce stress.

Dalein

The BEAR (Boar Enticement Area) from PIC (Pig Improvement Company) from which Wangwa bought the franchise, is used to facilitate better gilt handling and selection. Newly designed artificial insemination crates were specially designed for Wangwa farms.

Dalein

A mechanically ventilated building with an ultramodern laboratory effects the production of high quality semen. The flow orientated lay-out reduce the required number of workers and thus reduce costs and risks.

