Dalein Plaasbou modernises the Zambian pig industry

“Combining a modern piggery and tilapia farm on one site presented a unique opportunity and challenge.”

Pig farming is regarded as one of the most fragile agricultural operations in respect of biosecurity measures. If you decide to tackle such a delicate operation, you have to find the best specialists in the field with many years of expertise behind them to advise you.

Dalein Plaasbou celebrates their fortieth year of supplying the South African pig industry with high end designs and equipment. Recently they assisted Wangwa farms near Chisamba in creating a unique piggery. The 500 sow unit had to be designed in existing buildings with large tilapia ponds.

The manure handling facility had to be constructed to supply the tilapia ponds with either separated slurry or fresh water as needed. This facilitates growth of algae for the tilapia.

The dry pig manure from the separation unit is used as organic fertiliser for cost-effective crop farming. Dalein Plaasbou opted for fibreglass silos to reduce the decay of minerals and vitamins in delivered feed due to the lower internal temperature of the silos.

500 sow piggery

Due to the importance of biosecurity in modern piggeries, Wangwa is equipped with a state-of-the-art office/shower block, as well as a vehicle sterilisation spray booth. Strict biosecurity measures are vital to prevent the numerous diseases which might reduce the efficiency and profits of the piggery.

For a wide range of equipment go to www.dalein.co.za or contact Collin Nel at +27 (0) 71-936-9311