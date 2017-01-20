DAFF meets China with prospects of exporting beef

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) of the Republic of South Africa hosted a delegation from the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) of The Peoples Republic of China to discuss cooperation in sanitary and phytosanitary matters and to further assess the possibility of exporting South African beef to China. The Chinese delegation was hosted from 09 to 18 January 2017 by the Director-General of the DAFF, Mr Mike Mlengana.

Both parties agreed on mechanisms to strengthen the cooperation in sanitary and phytosanitary matters. Additionally, parties reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Entry and Exit Animal Inspection and Quarantine and discussed veterinary measures relating to the export of South African beef to China. The reviewed MoU and the veterinary documents emanating from the discussions are to be subjected to legal consideration by both parties. The parties also facilitated the engagements between the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) of the Republic of South Africa and the Chinese Academy of Inspection and Quarantine (CAIQ). The ARC and the CAIQ explored cooperation in the field of veterinary diagnostics and discussed the Memorandum of Understanding and Material Transfer Agreement between the two institutions.

The Chinese delegation also visited selected feedlots, abattoirs, and beef processing plants, cold stores and ports of entry to assess the South African beef production system. The delegation, led by Deputy-Director General of AQSIQ, Mr Zhao Zenglian, expressed overall satisfaction about the South African beef production system but also cited further regulatory improvements to be implemented by the South African veterinary authority before further consideration of the South African request to export beef to China.

The Director-General of the DAFF, Mr Mlengana, in his response; thanked the Chinese delegation for the cordial discussions and for the invested efforts shown during their visit to South Africa. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made during the discussions. Moreover, Mr Mlengana committed to give attention to the regulatory issues raised by the Chinese delegation after consultation with the South African beef industry on the recommendations.

Source: Department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries

Photo Caption: Mr Zenglian Zhao, DG for the Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine in China and Mr Mike Mlengana, DG for the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in South Africa reviewing the Memorandum of Understanding.