CUMMINS provides latest technology for emissions control in rail-engine market

Cummins, the world’s largest independent engine manufacturer, has over 70 years’ experience in high-speed rail engines, reveals Andreas Dammann, Rail Business Manager – EMEA. With engine platforms from 36 kW to 3 300 kW, Cummins has a range of engines specifically for the rail market segment. These run the gamut from locomotives (QSK95, QSK60) to railcars and multiple units (Q19R) to track maintenance (QS50, Q30) and auxiliary power (K19).

At present Cummins has 28 000 engines in service in the rail market segment, which means that implementing energy-saving initiatives to reduce costs is becoming increasingly important. Here the focus is on energy- and emission-efficient traction vehicles, including maintenance and support, as well as infrastructure such as tracks and depots, and the role that telematics plays in operational efficiency.

In terms of Cummins’ emission technology for advanced regions like North America (EPA line-haul regulations) and Europe (EU locomotive regulations), which is anticipated to become the standard in future low-emissions territories, the QSK95 is the cleanest and most durable locomotive engine available on the market today. The 2 MW QSK60, on the other hand, is the most versatile global locomotive engine.

Cummins’ solution for Tier 4 (US) and Stage 3b (Europe) regulatory compliance is based on proven advanced active emissions control technology such as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), where particulate matter is controlled in-cylinder and nitrogen oxide (NOx) is reduced. Not only does this solution reduce fuel consumption, it also boosts engine performance and durability.

Key requirements for customers are uptime (reliability), total cost of ownership (fluid consumption) and life to overhaul (durability). Here SCR technology represents the best emissions solution for high horsepower engines and rail applications. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technology, on the other hand, plays an important role in Cummins’ engine line-up for on-highway and smaller off-highway engines, where ultra-low emission requirements are critical.

Highlighting the inroads that Cummins has made in the rail market segment to date, Dammann reveals that the US has selected the QSK95 engine for its 125 mph high-speed passenger locomotive programme, while an EMD SD 90 converted with a QSK95 is in field trials at Indiana Railroad as a demonstration unit for US Freight.

Source: NGAGE Public Relations