Couscous for Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, it is time to start planning what to make for your Christmas meal. The challenge is coming up with new ideas. This couscous salad recipe is so easy and an attractive dish to add to your festive table. It is great as a side or even as a main for another night. The recipe is also healthy and even though no one is looking for healthy food on Christmas, it is delicious as well.

Christmas couscous salad

Serves 6-8 as a side dish

Ingredients

2 cups Pouyoukas plain couscous

1 cup Pouyoukas chickpeas prepared as per pack instructions

2 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup raisins

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

¼ cup coriander, chopped

Method

Add two cups of boiling water to the two cups of couscous in a bowl. Add one tablespoon olive oil, salt, raisins and spices. Stir to mix. Cover and leave until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 5-10 minutes.

Remove lid, fluff the couscous with a fork, add remaining oil and prepared chickpeas.

Reserving some for garnish, stir in pomegranate seeds and coriander.

Source: AGT Foods