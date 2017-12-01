After the fall of communism in 1989, the former Czechoslovakia had big challenges to overcome. The sudden shift to a free market system caused confusion among the citizens and had a serious impact on the productivity of the country. Luckily the government had the vision to prevent famine and paid subsidies to farmers to import as many different livestock breeds as possible. Serious breeding could commence and today, the Czech Republic can boast among the best cattle genetics in the world.

It is therefore no wonder that the Czech Republic is a renowned exporter of cattle genetics today. Many countries around the world benefitted from their efforts over many years and one of these privileged countries is Zambia.

This initiative to export embryos and semen to Zambia was initiated by Michal Basovník, a consultant at Breeding Cooperative Impuls in the town Bobrová in the centre of the Czech Republic.

Breeding Impuls is a cooperation formed in 2001 by six Fleckvieh farmers who were unsatisfied with the way the huge genetics companies conducted business.

Today they have 104 active members and a combined genetic pool of 40 000 cows. The cooperation owns a tapping station with 100 bulls. They tap most of the bulls on order and currently they have to tap twice a week due to the huge demand. Breeding Impuls also employs five consultants like Michal who travel around the country, collecting data and giving advice to Fleckvieh farmers.

Breeding Cooperative Impuls is also way ahead with the collection of milk figures and all possible breeding value data. “On our database, we have the daily milk records of all the cows where we do milk recording. Data of 95% of the cows in our country are collected regularly, compared to 50% in the USA,” Michal says. Their database is also available for public use.

“This culture came from policies imposed by Hitler who focussed strongly on food security for future expansions and wanted to keep records on the available food for his soldiers. After the Soviet Union took over, Moscow also demanded the data for effective central planning,” he says.

In 2013, Breeding Cooperative Impuls joined forces with the local company, AgriServe Agro, who formed Breeding Impuls Zambia. They started importing straws of semen and conducted AI and embryo transplants with huge success. In 2014, Brent Stubbs, a farmer near Mazabuka bought the first Fleckvieh bull which was conceived via an embryo transplant by Breeding Impuls Zambia.

Michal says: “We are promoting the Fleckvieh very strongly since it is a dual purpose animal. It makes sense to keep a balance between milk and meat production. If a farmer can milk his cows and if the muscling is on par with other beef breeds, the animal is profitable twice. This is also the reason why this will work in Zambia. The small-scale farmer can utilise the milk as well as the meat and opposed to milk breeds, he can utilise the bull calves effectively.

Renier van Vuuren is the managing director of Breeding Impuls Zambia and his passion for cattle breeding is evident in all the projects he is involved with in Zambia. He shares the same vision as Michal. “The possibilities with cross breeding and terminal crosses with our local breeds are endless”, Renier says. “As soon as we introduce the Fleckvieh genetics, the small-scale farmers will also improve their meat and milk production. This is how you alleviate poverty.”

Breeding Impuls Zambia and Agri- Serve Agro have for the last years educated farmers on the principals of dairy ranching which focuses on genetic improvement, pasture development and proactive herd health management. “We have experienced an aggressive uptake by farmers for genetic improvement. Within a period of five years we have grown the market to a total of

12 000 artificial inseminations per year. Poverty elevation takes a holistic approach to livestock production,” Renier says.

Contact Renier van Vuuren at renier@agriserveagro.com or +26(0) 96-849-3432 to enhance your cattle herd.