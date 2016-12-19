Be biological product smart

Prevention is better than cure, especially when biological products are involved.

The world of biological products can be a confusing place with complicated active names, strains, product concentrations, unusual and varied modes of action, special storage requirements and strict recommendations for use. How do we know we have the right product or the best product for the job at hand, and whether we are using and storing it correctly?

The first consideration is to scrutinise the product label. Make sure that the product in question has an appropriate registration number. Understand the claim on the label and do a quick concentration versus price calculation. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller and check the expiry date. Every product is different, because they contain different strains of the same organism. This means they are very similar but may have slight differences in terms of efficacy. For example, you may have bought one Trichoderma product that gave very good root growth enhancement and then tried another that gave better disease suppression, and another that gave no result at all. You can’t say that because one Trichoderma product gave you a poor result, that all Trichoderma products will perform the same.

Once you have checked the above and have decided to purchase a product, what precautions should you take to ensure you get the best results from that product?

When you receive your order, check the packaging for an expiry date and storage requirements. In addition, you should check with your supplier to ensure they have taken precautions during storage and handling. When using the product in the field, try to keep it cool and out of the sun. Ensure you read the label and follow the recommended application practice. Check compatibility; as many agrochemicals are designed to kill fungal or bacterial diseases, they may also harm your product which contains beneficial fungi and bacteria.

Be aware that biological products take longer to achieve the results of a chemical product. Give the product 3 to 4 days to work. Be aware that for disease or pest suppression you will likely need to re-apply at least once. Discuss your expectations with the salesperson to ensure you know what to expect from the product, and remember, biologicals are not a silver bullet or a quick fix.

