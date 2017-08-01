bacon and cheese casserol

You Need:
- 8 Slices of almost Stale Bread (I used French loaf)
- 5 Eggs
- 300ml Milk
- Salt & Pepper to Taste
- 5 Cups Grated Cheese (I used Gouda & Cheddar)
- 2 Packets of any bacon, diced
- An Onion
- Seasoning of your Choice (I use a Rustic Garlic & Herb seasoning)
This is what you Do:
– Layer your slices of bread in an oven proof dish.
– Mix together the Eggs, Milk, Salt & Pepper & Seasoning.
– Fry the Onions & 3/4 of the bacon together.
– Spread the Bacon Mix over your bread.
– Sprinkle 4 cups of cheese over.
– Pour your Egg mixture over everything.
– Let that sit for a couple of minutes to soak up the Egg Mixture.
– Cover with the last of the Bacon & Cheese.
– Cover your dish with Foil. Bake for 20min @ 180’C
– Remove Foil and bake for 15 more minutes.
Serve with a Salad for the Perfect light Lunch or a Light Dinner.
Recipe given by: Daniëlle Terblanche from Deli-icious Catering
To order call 012-335-0051, 079-617-3122 or send a mail at dvdm87@gmail.com
You can also visit their website: http://www.deliciouscatering.co.za