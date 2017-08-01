bacon and cheese casserol

You Need:

8 Slices of almost Stale Bread (I used French loaf)

5 Eggs

300ml Milk

Salt & Pepper to Taste

5 Cups Grated Cheese (I used Gouda & Cheddar)

2 Packets of any bacon, diced

An Onion

Seasoning of your Choice (I use a Rustic Garlic & Herb seasoning)

This is what you Do:

– Layer your slices of bread in an oven proof dish.

– Mix together the Eggs, Milk, Salt & Pepper & Seasoning.

– Fry the Onions & 3/4 of the bacon together.

– Spread the Bacon Mix over your bread.

– Sprinkle 4 cups of cheese over.

– Pour your Egg mixture over everything.

– Let that sit for a couple of minutes to soak up the Egg Mixture.

– Cover with the last of the Bacon & Cheese.

– Cover your dish with Foil. Bake for 20min @ 180’C

– Remove Foil and bake for 15 more minutes.

Serve with a Salad for the Perfect light Lunch or a Light Dinner.

Recipe given by: Daniëlle Terblanche from Deli-icious Catering

To order call 012-335-0051, 079-617-3122 or send a mail at dvdm87@gmail.com

You can also visit their website: http://www.deliciouscatering.co.za