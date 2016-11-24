Animal nutrition: BIOMIN has the guts to be pioneers

Healthy animals are happy animals that perform better and thereby put more money into the farmer’s pocket. BIOMIN is a leading company focusing on health in animal nutrition and produces feed additives, supplements, functional feeds and premixes to improve animal health and performance. BIOMIN released several exciting new products, concentrating on poultry, at their recent “Gut Congress”. The star of the show was PoultryStar® with its catchy slogan:

Healthy gut, strong chick!

PoultryStar® is a well-defined, poultry-specific, multi-species synbiotic product that promotes a beneficial gut microflora through the combined action of carefully selected probiotic microorganisms and prebiotic fructooligosaccharides.

What are the main benefits?

Fast establishment of beneficial gut microflora

Re-establishes balanced gut microflora during post-antibiotic application

Reduces bacterial enteric pathogens

Improves weight gain

Improves feed conversion

Decreases mortality

No negative side effects

The science behind PoultryStar®

The probiotic strains patented by BIOMIN were thoroughly investigated and isolated from the guts of healthy birds, for excellent host adaptability and efficient use in poultry. The strains were specifically selected for their ability to maintain a healthy gut microbial population under challenging environmental conditions. The prebiotic fructooligosaccharides (FOS) were tested in BIOMIN’s laboratories for their ability to selectively stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial microflora in the large intestine, thus improving host health.

Another product that was introduced is Digestarom® which was developed to improve digestion for improved feed efficiency by combining unique flavouring properties with biologically active properties.

Digestarom® is suitable for use in poultry, pig, ruminant, fish and shrimp feed as well as companion animal diets. It is a unique blend of herbs, essential oils and functional flavours proven in science and practice.

Biotronic® was another dish on the healthy animal menu and it provides the solution for dynamic acidification. Biotronic® Top line boosts antimicrobial activity of organic acids and phytochemicals against gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella. With Biomin® Permeabilising Complex, it can be added into compound poultry, pig, calf and fish feed. Biotronic®Product line improves feed and water hygiene, through the reduction of pH and buffer capacity, and the control of gram negative bacteria.

For more information, please phone Albert Janse van Rensburg on 018-468-1455 or 083-409-5315; or visit www.biomin.net.

Photo: The team of experts at the Gut Congress were: Albert Janse van Rensburg, MD, Biomin SA; from Biomin Austria: Dr Paolo Doncecchi, Global Head of Gut Performance Product, Dr Istvan Csutoras, Product Manager in the Competence Center of Phytogenics, Dr Daniel Petri, Global Product Manager Microbials, Dr Kovács Attila, Global Product Line Manager Acids and in the middle front, Dr Hilde Van Meirhaeghe Belgium, Poultry Consultant for Vetworks.