Amazone spreaders improve accuracy

It is important to apply exactly the right amount of fertiliser, not only to achieve high yields, but also to maintain good health in your soil and in your bank account!

Fertiliser application saw rapid technological advancements during the past few years, as accuracy has a serious impact on yields and profitability.

Amazone ZA-M centrifugal mounted spreader

Amazone’s ZA-M requires no calibration. A farmer only has to enter the spread rate before he enters the field! It couldn’t get any simpler. On top of that, the implement is regarded as very convenient and reliable due to the simple and easily accessible controls to change the spread rate and working width.

The hopper shape has been designed to ensure a continuous flow. It has a capacity of up to 3 000 ℓ with a payload of up to 2 100 kg. The maximum spreading width of 36 m helps to reduce traffic and resulting soil compaction, and saves time and diesel. This is the ideal spreader for both farmers and contractors due to its efficiency, safety and reliability. The slow-turning, high capacity agitation system and the reduced disc speeds ensure an even, granule-protecting fertiliser flow. A double shutter control system enables perfect rate settings.

The weighing system offers accurate control and even more reliability. It determines the different properties of the spreading material on-line using weigh cells, and is extremely accurate. It automatically compares the actual quantity that has been spread with the specified quantity. Differences in flow behaviour, for example with heterogeneous mineral fertilisers, are detected and the spreader automatically readjusts itself via the electric dosing shutter. The quantity applied is also precisely documented for the purpose of field-related nutritional balance.

Fine-mesh filling sieves prevent problems when spreading and are easy to fold and lock in position when cleaning the machine. The spreading system is made entirely of stainless steel and utilises a twin disk broadcaster.

Amazone ZA-TS mounted and ZGTS trailed centrifugal spreaders

The ZA-TS mounted spreaders and ZG-TS trailed spreaders are available in opper capacities from 1 400 ℓ to 8 200 ℓ. Their lightweight frame design offers excellent rigidity with an optimised centre of gravity and plenty of space for hitching up. The base hopper has a volume of 700 ℓ. It is deep-pressed without corners, edges or weld seams to ensure continuous and even flow. The design also makes it much easier to clean. Both mounted and trailed spreaders are ISO ready and equipped with the new TS spreading unit. These spreaders are designed for working widths of up to 54 m and at the same time, the precise AutoTS and ClickTS systems offer excellent border spread and section control spreading. This makes the ISOBUS ZA-TS and ZG-TS the best performers in the Amazone-spreader range.

Mineral fertilisers require gentle handling and treatment to ensure precise distribution and effective soil penetration. Fertiliser that has been damaged in the spreader can no longer be applied evenly and correctly. For peace of mind, AMAZONE’s Soft Ballistic System pro is integrated as standard into the mounted ZA-TS and trailed ZG-TS spreaders. This means that the agitator, metering components

and spreading discs are all optimally matched to protect the fertiliser granules for ensuring improved yields. The accurate weighing system, precise border spreading systems, as well as the many other additional options possibly make these fertiliser spreaders the most advanced in their class.

