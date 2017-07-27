The Alexswill Bonsmara Stud began 23 years ago (1994) with the purchase of 10 pregnant stud cows and a bull from Johan Breugem, a breeder in Polokwane (formarly Pietersburg), South Africa. This was the preferred area because of the similar environmental conditions (i.e. Climate and diseases etc.) to those of Zambia.

(One must remember certain parts of South Africa do not have Heartwater and Redwater disease and only dip three times a year).

The animals arrived by train after a five day journey, they were in fact the first Bonsmaras to be exported North of the Limpopo river. In Zambia at that time, little was known about the Bonsmara breed, but from our experience it became evident that their ability to adapt to our conditions was very encouraging. As a result, further purchases were made from Andrew Mckechnie of Polokwane and Derek Ivy of Munnick providing an additional 28 pregnant cows. Today the Alexswill herd comprises of approximately 400 breeding cows in different stages of production and what stands out most about this herd is the uniformity, smooth coats and the capacity of the animal. Coupled to this, their good temperament makes management easier and they are a pleasure to work with.

Every year in August, the Alexswill Production Sale takes place on the farm in Kalomo; this year the sale is on the 12th August and is a must see event! Over the past 23 years Bonsmara cattle have become better known in Zambia, as is evidenced by the establishment of more stud herds in recent years. The success of the Alexswill Bonsmara Stud and herd in general, can be attributed to the strict selection process instilled by a very strong Breed Society.

You can find more information on the breed, our Stud and some very informative articles on our website: www.alexswillbonsmaras.com