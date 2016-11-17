Agritech Expo comes to Arusha, Tanzania!

The success story of the outdoor agricultural show, Agritech Expo, is about to expand to Tanzania with the inaugural farming B2B platform taking place in the agri-hub of Arusha in January.

Says Agritech Expo Tanzania event director Yolanda dos Santos: “continued agriculture economic growth in Tanzania has awoken the need to facilitate an enabling environment where suppliers, farmers of all scales and industry professionals from the agri-value chain can meet on a professional B2B platform. Working in collaboration with our host partners, the Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT) and Tanzanian Horticulture Association (TAHA), we are proud to present Agritech Expo Tanzania at the Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) in Arusha.”

Yolanda dos Santos adds: “Agritech Expo Tanzania has transitioned from the Agribusiness Congress event that has taken place in Dar es Salaam for the last three years. After consulting with the industry it was decided to move closer to the farming community in Arusha to create Tanzania’s first and only B2B outdoor agriculture event delivering to the requirements of the entire agricultural value-chain, from polytunnel crops trials, training and commercial farmer workshops to professional consultations and networking opportunities.”



The event will not only gather farmers, from commercial to emerging and small scale; but also key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies; agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers.

The Agritech Expo success story

In April this year, the third edition of Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba firmly established itself as the leading outdoor agri event in the region with a record-breaking attendance of 17 605 visitors and 160 exhibitors over 70 000 sqm of space. The three-day expo also featured two international pavilions, from Germany and Zimbabwe, welcomed two agriculture ministers, from Zambia and the Czech Republic, and the Zambian President H.E Edgar Lungu officially opened the show.

In Tanzania the industry has responded with great enthusiasm to the first Agritech Expo taking place in Arusha in January. Leading agri suppliers have already confirmed their sponsorships at the event, including Hughes Motors, Lonagro, Ford, Rivulis, Irrico, HortPro, Maji, FNB, Neptun, AMDT and John Deere.

“We at John Deere have been attending and exhibiting at this event since its inception three years ago and are pleased to see the progress that the organisers are making in growing this event and reaching all those concerned with agriculture from government to small scale farmers” says Kevin Lesser, Global Marketing Director, John Deere, Kenya, adding: “we fully support the direction of growth intended for this event in Tanzania. We look forward to next year’s event”.

Event dates and location:

Exhibition: 26-27 January 2017

Commercial Farmers’ Focus Day: 26 January 2017

Venue: Selian Agricultural Research Institute, Arusha/Dodoma Main Road, Arusha

