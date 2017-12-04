AgriFocus takes a close look at the 2017/2018 maize season

by AgriFocus Agronomist

The future for maize remains difficult to predict, and this uncertainty applies especially to commodity prices. Prices remain volatile, and yields are variable. However, there is one certainty, and that is the problems we experienced last season will most definitely be around to plague farmers again this season. However, the experience and know-how gained last year in dealing with these problems will help farmers to cope better this season.

Because maize is a staple food, there may be an increase in production, regardless of the expected prices. In addition, most of the maize grown in Zambia is grown by small holder farmers who may not be too price sensitive. One of the surest ways to beat a low maize price is to increase the yield significally.

Farmers need to invest in measures which will increase the maize yield, so that they can make a profit, even at the current price levels.

A farmer who harvests an average of one tonne of maize per hectare needs to find methods to increase his yields as a matter of urgency.

Steps to increase yield of maize

a) Variety selection

Selecting the correct variety for the relevant region, and time of planting is vital to achieve top yields.(Consult a reputable seed company for the right seed and advice on planting time and cultural practices).

b) Liming, fertilisation and placement

The maize should then be correctly fertilised. The usual four bags of D-compound and four bags of urea may not give the desired result to ensure a profit. On the same subject, if the fertiliser application is doubled, the increased yield may be high enough to increase the profit in spite of spending more on fertiliser.

Consult with reputable fertiliser companies.

In certain instances farmers may have to lime their fields to reduce the effect of a low pH in their soils which will lead to higher yields.

c) Weed control

Weed control is essential as weeds compete with the crop for light, water, nutrition and space. This is extremely important especially in the first 6 weeks after germination of the crop. Poor early weed control will definitely result in loss of yield.

d) Pest (disease and insect) control

The maize crop should also be protected against various diseases which can reduce yields. A single application of a fungicide will always result in a significant yield increase.

Insects can cause major damage in a maize crop and need to be kept under control. The advent of fall army worm (FAW) in maize raised major challenges, and unfortunately they are here to stay. This is a serious pest and can cause huge damage to a crop resulting in big yield losses.

Against this scenario on maize, farmers will have to prepare for this problem. We believe that failure to plan will be planning to fail. As AgriFocus Ltd, we recommend that farmers plan for this and not wait for government intervention. Our recommendations start with encouraging farmers to ensure that their maize crops are healthy. There are different schools of thought about this, especially when you consider whether a plant is more or less attractive to insects when healthy.

It is, however, clear that a healthy plant is more likely to survive an insect attack than an unhealthy plant.

Prevention strategies can be maximised by using Recharge, a biological product which reduces incidence of FAW and many other insects when applied at or before planting.

Many insect pests pupate in the soil, and by targeting this part of the life cycle we prevent the pupa from reaching maturity.

Recharge will control all pests that pupate in the soil, including nematodes. It will also have an effect on certain soil borne diseases.

Farmers also need to have pesticides on hand to quickly eliminate any attack by FAW. Early detection is vital so that action can be taken quickly. Detection can be done using pheromone traps to monitor moth numbers.

Routine surveys of about 20 plants (selected randomly) from at least five locations in the field must always be done for any pest. In the case of FAW, small larvae cause “window pane” damage to leaves similar to the damage caused by maize stalk borer and may be checked during scouting as an initial indication of the presence of FAW. Look for larvae in the whorls a few days from the time the crop emerges up to before tasselling. If older larvae are left uncontrolled it will be pushed out when the tassels emerge. These larvae may attack young ears which will reduce yield. Scouting should be continued to check for these insects until silks begin to dry.

If 5% of the crop scouted is showing “window pane” symptoms, one needs to apply control measures immediately. It is estimated that one larvae per plant will lead to about 6% loss in yield if not attended to. An application of Biotrine, Benefit or Alpha Gold should give good control of the pest. Correct placement of the insecticide is critical. A coarse spray application without the use of buffers or wetters will give better control when the pests are still small. Two more applications concentrating on the leaf whorl of maize is recommended. Controlling larger larvae, especially after they are hidden under the frass plug, will be much more difficult. FAW prefers to feed on soft tissues that are actively growing. These tissues include the growing point and new leaves in the plant whorl, tassels as they form, maize silks and the new soft maize kernels. At AgriFocus Ltd we recommend rotating chemicals with a different mode of action to prevent resistance build-up to chemicals. FAW is able to develop a resistance quickly.

e) Dry spells and drought mitigation

In most seasons there will be dry periods when rainfall stops for a few weeks. These dry periods can affect yield especially if they are prolonged. By applying SABRE EX CORN to the seed before planting, the plant will develop a bigger root system with more root hairs, thus enabling the plant to forage for nutrients and moisture during these stress periods. Sabre Ex will also help reduce certain soil borne diseases.

Always read and follow label directions for safe use of any pesticide!