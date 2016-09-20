Agri companies shine at annual charity golf day

To be involved in agriculture in Zambia is much more than being in the food production business. Everyone becomes part of the community.

It is no wonder that, once again, agribusinesses topped the list of invited teams for this year’s prestige FNB – DRCZ Corporate Charity Golf Day. It was the tenth of its kind to raise funds for the Dutch Reformed Church of Zambia. The event was the brainchild of Piet Theron from Parmalat, who was also Chairman for seven years.

Three years ago, Bertie Serfontein from Omnia was chosen as Chairman and for this year’s event, Gert van der Walt, also from Omnia, took the chair. 36 corporate teams were invited from companies such as AFGRI, Afrivet, Omnia, Toyota, Alliance Motors, Cargill, Stanbic, Quantum Foods, KVA, Oryx Energies, Abbeycon, Agriserve Agro, Buya Bamba, Cavmont Bank, CMI, Nissan, Ross Tobacco Co, Seed Co, ILA, Mfuwe, Kanyemba and FNB, who also stepped in as the main sponsor of the day for the fourth time.

ProAgri was also involved as a sponsor, offering advertising space for the auction. Look out for Liege Africa’s advertisement next month! Other offerings on the auction list included impalas, wine, brandy, paintings and a much sought after inverter for solar power sponsored by Agriserve Agro. There also was a raffle with 160 prizes. The four main prizes were sponsored by Kiambi Safari Lodge, Kasabushi Lodge, Abbeycon and Poena van Niekerk. Every participant received a prize, right down to the very last team of which each member received a plastic fishing rod seeing that fishing might be more in their league than golfing!

But of course the day is about winning, and the winning team this year was Afrivet, also one of ProAgri’s regular advertisers and an important role player in animal health in Zambia. The team members were Steve Williams, Ross Walker, Tigger Foden and Simon Burgess. It is not just playing the game that is important, but also looking the part. The best dressed team for the previous four years, Nampak, was dethroned this year by Abbeycon, commercial ceiling installation specialists.

Not to lose sight of the main purpose… over the past ten events a total of more than K1,4 million was collected, allowing the church to continue much needed work in the community.