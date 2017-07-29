AFGRI: Spread and spray with the best

Two exciting new implements in the AFGRI stable are the Bargam Elios sprayer and the mounted spreaders from Amazone. A trailed sprayer is the best choice if a farmer has to weigh up cost, ease of use, liquid volumes, alternative tractor usage and economy of implement use. Therefore, AFGRI decided to introduce the Bargam Elios trailer sprayer series in Zambia.

Choosing suppliers for agricultural equipment can be a risky business. Luckily, AFGRI has years of experience in this field and their experts know a good supplier when they see one. That is why they recently chose Southtrade as their supplier of Bagram sprayers. Southtrade is a Cape Town based company in South Africa, and this year they celebrated their 60th birthday.

Since the early 1980’s, Southtrade has been importing Bargam boom sprayers into Southern Africa, and since then they have delivered hundreds of boom sprayers to satisfied clients. They offer the most comprehensive range of boom sprayers and accessories available. The Italian company, Bargam, is one of the most popular sprayer manufacturers in Europe. Their superb products comply with all international standards and only the best components from internationally represented factories are sourced to ensure that quality, service and spare parts are readily available.

AFGRI introduced the Bargam range of sprayers to the Zambian market in 2016. The ELIOS range is relatively small and compact with tank sizes of 2 200, 2 700 and 3 000 litres. The BDL hydraulic folding boom is available in lengths of 18 m, 21 m and 24 m with triple jets mounted on stainless steel boom lines. The boom frame totally encloses the nozzle body, giving full nozzle protection and pigtail springs “kick” the boom ends up if the operator makes a mistake.

The 18 m boom folds out to 10 m and then to 18 m. The 21 m and 24 m booms fold out to 12 m and then to full width. For transport purposes, the boom can fold up to only 2,5 m wide. The Boom “Airo” suspension is a unique system that carries the whole weight of the boom on air cushions to give unequalled stability. The Bargam Elios comes standard with many impressive functions which will suit the next generation farmer. This includes line purge, chemical mixer tanks, container washers, in-field tank cleaning systems, self-filler hoses, computer rate controllers, electric section control, electric/hydraulic boom control and foam markers. A speed related, low pressure diaphragm pump (250 ℓ/min) offers variable rate spraying.

The computer steered, tracking drawbar ensures that the sprayer follows tractor wheel tracks perfectly. For the more sophisticated farmer who requires extra features, the Bargam Elios offers independent folding and various drawbar options. All BDL booms can be supplied with independent folding and full boom geometry. The electric section control and electric/hydraulic boom control offer optional hydraulic height control technology. Hydraulic boom tilt for working on sloping ground is also optional.

In a nutshell, the Bargam Elios can be described as: Very strong and well-engineered, easy to attach to a tractor, relatively lightweight, simple to use, low centre of gravity and can be kept very simple or ordered with many added options.