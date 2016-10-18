Crop estimates

Zambia will maintain a ban on exports of the maize crop as it struggles to build strategic reserves. This comes on the back of increasing prices and strong regional demand.

This is an attempt by the country to protect national food security to last until the next harvest. The government has indicated that there will be no exports of maize until the country is food secure. Production of maize recovers in 2016 despite the late start of season. This is as a result of beneficial weather between January and March, following unfavourable dry conditions during late 2015. Results from the Government‑led crop assessment indicate a 10% increase in the 2016 maize crop, estimated at 2,87 million tons. This comes during the time when the regional drought hit production in neighbouring countries which triggered strong demand for Zambian maize from the region. As a result of strong demand for Zambian maize, the government suspended maize exports until the end of September 2016 in order to secure the country’s stocks.

Reports have meanwhile indicated that maize have continued to exit Zambia in spite of the formal ban on exports, owing to high regional demand and favourable prices in the neighbouring countries. As a result, the government has announced that law enforcement agencies are vigilant and are closely monitoring various border points in order to ensure restrictions of illegal export of maize and maize products.

In addition to good prices received by producers for maize, soybeans and sunflower are also crops that are yielding good earnings and demand has been as equally high. Good returns for these crops are expected to encourage producers to invest into these crops, which may support production expansions during the coming 2016/17 production season, provided the outlook of favourable rainfall materializes. The wheat crop is expected to reach 250 000 tons, slightly higher than the previous year.

